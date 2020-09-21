Vaezi says Iran's active diplomacy drive US to isolation

As it was predicted, US political and illegal attempts once again were failed and the legitimacy of Iran's position was proved by wholesale rejection of the US in the international community.

Reacting to US' recent attempt for restoring UN sanctions against Iran, he said that in this difficult situation we need unity, empathy and integration among all branches of power to thwart the US conspiracies.

Referring to Iran's calculated measure over the past few months, he said what resulted in victories for Iran was its principled political and legal move Iran adopted during US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.

The Islamic Republic of Iran without making haste and with legal logic has managed the developments in a way that US is so isolated and that has no supporter except some small countries and the Israeli regime.

The US attempt removed the mask of deceit from the US face which has claimed for years that it advocates democracy and international law, Vaezi said.

Today, the World can see the White House officials with their empty hands from logic are in vain perusing to put their words on bench, he added.

Translated by: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish