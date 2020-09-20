Iran urges int'l community to rise from abstention to active defiance

"The int’l community must rise from abstention to active defiance in safeguarding the rules-based international order," Iranian mission wrote on its official Twitter account.

"In the face of a bully who backs his statements with roguish deed, mere words would not suffice," it added.

"All countries have a responsibility to safeguard the rule of law."

Earlier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs Josep Borrell in a statement had rejected the US claim with regard to the restoration of the UN sanctions against Iran, saying sanctions lifting commitments under JCPOA continue to apply.

He vowed to do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA by all parties, saying, "The JCPOA remains a key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture, contributing to regional and global security as it addresses Iran’s nuclear programme in a comprehensive manner."

"I call on all to do their utmost to preserve the agreement and to refrain from any action that could be perceived as an escalation in the current situation," Borrell reiterated.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Sunday that the US' maximum pressure in political and legal sections have turned into that country's maximum isolation.

"If the US wants to engage in bullying it will face Iran's rigid response," President Rouhani said on Sunday, addressing the cabinet meeting.

He recalled that the US as a bullying power has waged extensive efforts to reimpose sanctions of the UN Security Council, especially the trend that has been started in recent months has now turned into a definite defeat point for the US.

