China to US: It's time to end this self-orchestrated farce

"It's time to end this self-orchestrated farce. UNSC sanctions against Iran continue to be LIFTED," Chinese mission wrote on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

"The position of all remaining JCPOA parties is clear: the US is no longer a JCPOA participant, its claim of triggering "snapback" is null&void. We are committed to preserve the deal," it added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Saturday claimed that the United States has notified the President of the Security Council of Iran’s significant non-performance of its JCPOA commitments.

This notification triggered the 30-day process leading to the snapback of previously terminated UN sanctions, which became effective at 8pm Eastern Daylight Time on September 19, the statement reads.

Earlier, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that the approach of the current regime of the US is a big danger for international peace and security and “an unprecedented threat to the United Nations and the UN Security Council.”

The US is falsely claiming that all the UNSC sanctions have been revived while its request to restore sanctions has been rejected by the UNSC because it is not a participant of the JCPOA; such a process had never started, the statement read.

Inasmuch as the US Secretary of State himself knows that his claim about restoration of UNSC sanctions is out of place, empty, and legally ineffective, the US is using the method it is accustomed to. It is threatening to impose extraterritorial sanctions on countries, which is the best sign that the US move in the UNSC has failed.

