Zarif advises Trump to change tack

"The world says NO Security Council sanctions were restored," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.



"But Mr. "We lied, We cheated, We stole" threatens to punish a world that refuses to live in his parallel universe," he added.



"@realDonaldTrump should change tack before @SecPompeo further turns #MAGA into a global laughing stock, Iranian foreign minister said in a separate message.

"The issue with mythomaniacs— who just can't help themselves in their pathological lying—is that they actually get lost in their own web of deceit," he noted.

Zarif made the remarks in reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent Twitter message in which he said: "We will not hesitate to enforce our sanctions, and we expect all @UN Member States to fully comply with their obligations under these re-imposed restrictions."

Earlier, Pompeo in a statement on Saturday claimed that the United States has notified the President of the UN Security Council of Iran’s significant non-performance of its JCPOA commitments.

This notification triggered the 30-day process leading to the snapback of previously terminated UN sanctions, which became effective at 8 pm Eastern Daylight Time on September 19, the statement reads.

This is while, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday said snapback mechanism is not the one by which to return sanctions for the sake of a single country.

