COVID-19 kills 183 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday that with the 183 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 24,301.

Some 3,097 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,272 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 422,140 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 359,570 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,898 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 3,746,629 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

