US needs to stop roguery to return to international community: Iran

Khatibzadeh commemorated the Holy Defense week (starting on September 21).

He said that in the recent days, Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif has talked with his counterparts from Armenia, Afghanistan, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Khatibzadeh added that Foreign Minister Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani will make speeches in the 75th United Nations General Assembly respectively on Monday evening and Tuesday evening local time, which is to be held online.

Regarding the remarks made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claiming that the UN sanctions on Iran would return, he said that with the measures taken by the US, the world has gained nothing but insecurity, war and instability.

The fruit of US ominous presence has been nothing for Western Asia except for brutal wars; what is the US seeking is another roguery to be added on the previous list.

He also said that with insisting on its historic mistake, Washington is going to have the most bitter hours.

The message of Tehran to the US is that they need to honor its commitments to the international community to get out of isolation.

"If the US Administration stop talking palaver and being a rogue regime, the international community will accept it."

He said that the US attempt to inspect the ships and planes indicated to what extent the US is suffering from isolation in the international community is the best sign the power of the US is flimsy.

Khatibzadeh said that because the US has failed to reach its goals through legal and political procedures, it has gone back to its bullying methodology; but, they should receive the message from the international community and understand that the world order is changing and that the first victim of short-sighted policies of President Donald Trump and his partners at the White House is the US.

He added that the three European partners of the US issued a statement this morning and said that the US has no right for snapback invocation and its measure creates no legal effect.

“The US knows that its claim is empty, illegal, and ineffective,” Khatibzadeh said.

Translated by: Hossein Abolqassemi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9417**1416

