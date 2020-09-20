Iran speaker calls for keeping vigilant against US hostile acts

The Commission is charged with monitoring the US unilateral moves after Washington's political and legal defeat in the international arena, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said at the Majlis session in Tehran this morning.

The country has to keep vigilant against the US hostile acts, Qalibaf noted.

US unilateral measures have also led to international objections, the speaker said at his speech to the session on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week to start on September 21 in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980-88.

He noted that the enemies could not achieve its goals against the Islamic Republic thanks to the nation's resistance.

Meanwhile, it is necessary to be vigilant to not let the sanctions put more pressures on people, he stressed.

He said that it makes no difference whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden becomes the next US president after November election, adding that their main policy is to hurt the Iranian nation.

The Majlis speaker called for focusing on a national resolve to make the nation stronger.

