Opposition to US unilateralism on rise: envoy

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the UNGA will be held video-conference, Takht-Ravanchi told IRNA, adding that the missions of countries’ will not partake in the event; speeches will be presented through recorded videos.

Takht-Ravanchi said that, President Rouhani will make a speech on Tuesday and Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif will make a speech in the meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of establishment of the UN.

Iran will also take part in some other high-ranking meetings, he said.

The US unilateralism is an issue gaining more and more attention every day, he said considering the fact that what the US has done regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Resolution 2231 is rejected by the international law and the UN Charter, it will be focused on by the other countries.

Other things to be discussed in the UNGA are the COVID-19 outbreak and the sanctions that limit countries access to medicines, especially during the pandemic.

Regarding the White House’ claim to restore all the UN sanctions, he said that Washington has tried hard in the past few months to poison the international atmosphere against Iran and also made some moves in the UNSC to cancel the termination of Iran’s arms embargo envisaged by the UNSC Resolution 2231.

They tested the Security Council with a draft resolution a couple of months ago and were roundly rejected; they shortened it to four paragraphs and were rejected once again, he said.

From among the 15 member states, of the UNSC, just two positive votes were gained, which was a heavy defeat for the US, he said,

Takht-Ravanchi added that then the US claimed that it is still a participant of the JCPOA and threatened to invoke the snapback clause of the nuclear deal in order to bring back in 30 days the sanctions on Iran, lifted by the JCPOA and UNSC Resolution 2231.

Everyone saw that the UNSC members wrote separate and joint letters to the security council president to oppose Washington’s claim that it is still a JCPOA participant.

"Whatever decision the US makes in this regard is an empty one," Iran’s UN envoy said.

This fact was endorsed by the heads of the UNSC in August and October as well, he said.

About a month ago, they wrote a letter to the UNSC president for snapback invocation of the JCPOA and the UNSC Resolution 2231 to restore the sanctions and gave a deadline as well, which was “fake and illegal” and rejected by the UNSC members, he said, adding that the fake deadline was tonight and nothing happened, as Iran had already anticipated.

Now the US is threatening to sanction other countries if they cooperate with Iran in these fields, Iran’s UN representative said.

He added that with total disregard of the International Law, Washington’s sanctions on Iran have been in progress for years; they claimed that they were following the UNSC, whereas the US has always been imposing its unilateral sanctions.

Takht-Ravanchi noted that when the US feels that their will is not bought by other countries, they impose their unilateral sanctions, which has happened to Iran and several others.

He said Iran has already said that these sanctions and the methods of the US are illegal and will lead nowhere.

