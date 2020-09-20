France: Revocation of UN sanctions on Iran, effective

"The E3 remains committed to the full implementation of the #JCPOA," Nicolas de Rivière wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

"It is the only path forward to contain #Iran nuclear program," he added.

"Today, UN sanctions continue to be lifted and Iran continues to be accountable for meeting up its obligations," he noted.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that the limits on arms trade with Iran will be lifted by the end of October, saying that Iran is not under arms embargo; rather it faces restrictions for buying arms.

One month ago, the US wanted to extend arms embargo against Iran, he said, noting that in Iran, it is wrongly said that the extension of arms embargoes, while Iran is not under embargo; rather it faced restrictions for purchasing weapons, and in order to purchase, it should have obtained permission from the UN Security Council.

Reiterating that arms restrictions will come to an end by the end of October, Zarif said that the Americans introduced a resolution that was later reduced from 35 pages to a four-part resolution. Two countries opposed it and nine countries abstained, so no veto was needed. Thirteen countries have now written to the Security Council opposing the US action.

As many as 13 countries are opposed to the US approach, Zarif said, adding that snapback mechanism is not the one to return sanctions by a non-participant state.

