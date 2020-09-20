Bloomberg: Most countries oppose Trump's anti-Iran actions

According to Bloomberg on Sunday, The Trump administration’s push to kill off what’s left of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran comes to a head this weekend at the United Nations, where allies and adversaries argue the US effort to restore sanctions is groundless and a diplomatic crisis is set to explode.

The US bid to restore all UN sanctions on Iran -- which Secretary of State Michael Pompeo contends will go into effect on Sunday in the middle of the UN General Assembly -- deepens a chasm between the US and most other nations. Even European allies say the US has no right to invoke the accord’s “snapback” provision because President Donald Trump quit the multinational deal to restrain Iran’s nuclear program two years ago, Bloomberg added in its report.

According to this report, the issue is already sowing anger and division. The US and a handful of Mideast allies are declaring the end of the nuclear deal while most other Security Council members -- from Russia and China to Germany, the UK, and France -- disagree with the latest example of Trump’s “America First” foreign policy.

