Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 20

- - - E3 opposes US bid, says UN sanctions relief for Iran to continue beyond Sept. 20

France, Britain and Germany, known as E3, told the UN Security Council on Friday that UN sanctions relief for Iran – agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal – would continue beyond September 20, when the United States asserts that all the measures should be reimposed.

In a letter to the 15-member body, the three European parties to the nuclear deal and long-time US allies said any decision or action taken to reimpose UN sanctions “would be incapable of legal effect and so cannot bring into effect the procedure”.

- - - IRGC: Revenge of Iran’s top general will target only ‘those involved’

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Saturday Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, by targeting only those involved, in an “honorable” retaliation.

A US media report, quoting unnamed officials, claimed that Iran plans in retaliation to kill US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks before the presidential election in November. The report prompted both Iran and South Africa to dismiss the alleged scheme.

- - - Salehi: IAEA has no more demands after inspection of two sites

Iran’s nuclear energy chief said the UN atomic agency has informed us it has no more demands after inspection of the two locations, which recently agreed between Tehran and the agency.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said on Saturday that the inspectors on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) came to Iran and visited one of the two sites which the UN agency had earlier demanded for inspection.

- - - Embassy in Iraq Will Mark Zionist Regime’s End

raq’s Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr says the occupying regime of Israel will mark its own ending by opening its embassy in Iraq amid some reports about Tel Aviv considering opening its virtual diplomatic mission in the Arab country.

The prominent Shia cleric made the comment during a sermon at Friday prayers, warning the "enemy of God Benjamin Netanyahu,” who has "evil intentions” toward Iraq, about possible "coming” to the Arab country or even "thinking about establishing an embassy” there.

- - - Anyone Behind Assassination Will Be Targeted

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) chief said Saturday that Tehran will avenge the U.S. assassination of its top commander General Qassem Soleimani by targeting only those involved, in an "honorable” retaliation.

"Mr. Trump! Our revenge for martyrdom of our great general is obvious, serious and real,” General Hussein Salami said.

His remarks came after a U.S. publication claimed that Iran planned to assassinate the American ambassador to South Africa in retaliation, prompting both Tehran and Johannesburg to dismiss the allegation.

"Our promise of avenging the martyrdom of General Soleimani is definite, serious and real,” Gen. Soleimani said at the joint morning ceremony of the General Staff of the IRGC.

-- - - Iran Move Three Places Up in FIFA World Ranking

Iran national football team has moved three positions up in the FIFA World Ranking published on Thursday.

The Iranian team sits in the 30th place despite not playing after Serbia and Turkey (32nd, down 3) dropped points.

Japan remains the best Asian team in the ranking.

- - - Snapback mechanism is Trump’s campaign propaganda, Leader advisor says

Aliakbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, has said that the U.S. efforts to trigger the snapback mechanism is election propaganda meant to boost Donald Trump’s reelection chances.

“Trump’s popularity is declining. What the Americans do is nothing but vociferous propaganda and an effort to attract [the attention of] the public opinion in the U.S.,” Velayati said.

- -- U.S. aircraft carrier enters Persian Gulf amid heightened tensions

A U.S. aircraft carrier has entered the Persian Gulf for the first time in ten months, as tensions soar between Tehran and Washington over a number of issues.

USS Nimitz passed through the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruisers USS Princeton and USS Philippine Sea and guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett, U.S. 5th Fleet announced on Friday.

- - - ‘Iran to return to pre-JCPOA era if UN bans imposed’

The chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee says Iran will return to the pre-JCPOA era if the UN sanctions are reimposed.

In an interview with Fars published on Saturday, Mojtaba Zonnour said Iran will comply with its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO) as much as the other parties to the deal comply with it.

