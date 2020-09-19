Sep 19, 2020, 10:04 PM
Envoy: Vienna to host 64th IAEA General Conference annual session on Monday

Tehran, Sept 19, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said that the 64th Annual Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference will start work on Monday in Vienna.

Gharibabadi said that Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi will address the session online.

He added that the event will be held both in person and online.

According to the IAEA website, “the 63rd Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference was held on September 16-20,  2019 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in Vienna, Austria, where high-ranking officials and representatives from IAEA member-states considered a range of issues.

