AEOI chief: No other inspection request by IAEA from Iran

Referring to cooperation between Iran and IAEA, Salehi said, "Iran's behavior is based on the rules set by the ruling establishment and we cannot violate these principles."

Noting that one of the principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran is adherence to the commitments it has accepted, he said, "In some cases, we do not create an obligation for the country and naturally we do not abide by any restrictions because we have not made an obligation, but when we make a commitment, we comply with it."

Tehran has never told the IAEA it would not allow in inspectors, Salehi reiterated.

If the IAEA has a request from Iran in accordance with its commitments, it will have no problem doing so; that is, its demands should be in the context of the Safeguards Agreement or the Additional Protocol and should be considered sound, reasonable and justified, he said.

Iran has shown that it is a committed country and is not like the US that does not keep any of its promises. The Islamic Republic of Iran is living up to its pledges, Salehi said.

