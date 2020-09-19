Tehran to host 1st Eurasian exhibition by end of year

The EAEU fair is to be held to introduce Iran's exports and production capacities, Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade quoted Bahman Hosseinzadeh as saying.

The exhibition is also aimed at boosting the volume of trade exchanges and promoting economic cooperation with the EAEU member countries, Hosseinzadeh said.

About the time of the exhibition, the official said a month before the end of the Iranian calendar year on March 21, 2021, is set for the EAEU fair.

He went on to say that the EAEU member-states are to have an active presence in Tehran exhibition.

As the official noted, holding an exhibition at such a level can prepare the ground for further joint cooperation among the states.

Hosseinzadeh described the Tehran EAEU exhibition as an ample opportunity for coming together to introduce Iran's trade and industrial capacities to the member states.

To create a proper chain from production to export, it is necessary to pay special attention to various international and regional demands, the official stressed.

Then, he underlined that the impacts of the sanctions will be lessened effectively when export capacities are created permanently in friendly states.

Tehran EAEU exhibition will help strengthen joint relations, attain economic convergence, and promote interactions, the official stressed.

As he noted, the EAEU exhibition in Tehran will improve Iran's economic diplomacy with the member countries.

The exhibition can also create new opportunities for Iranian businesspersons to develop non-oil exports, he added.

Hosseinzadeh said he is optimistic about the EAEU exhibition as it will have a positive impact on the country's economy in the future.

About a year ago, Iran and EAEU reached a trade agreement according to which 860 types of commodities will be exchanged among both sides.

Statistics show that Iran has witnessed 63 percent increase in its trade exchanges with the EAEU countries.

The two sides have also agreed to take measures to start talks on a free trade agreement for the second year of the deal.

From 2015, EAEU with five members, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia started work to take economic policies on free trade agreements with other states.

