COVID-19 kills 166  more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday that with the 166 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 24,118.

Some 2,845 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,149 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 416,198 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 357,632 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,893 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 3,719,210 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

