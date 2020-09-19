President Rouhani calls for more investments in health sector amid pandemic

Speaking during a meeting of the national headquarters of the fight against the coronavirus disease, the president urged the importance of further investment in health sector, science-based economy, digital economy and electronic government.

He regretted that some dilemmas have been created for people to choose between health and religion or health and social activity, or health and education which should be set aside and all these pairs have to be pursued at the same time.

Referring to some concerns that people had about holding university entrance exam (known as Konkour) amid coronavirus disease, the president said that this was another fabricated dilemma to make people choose between health or Konkoor.

He said that one million people participated in Konkoor observing protective measures to ensure that health of people be also safeguarded, so that no new case of infection was reported.

