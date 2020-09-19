Iran exports 2,000 tons of aquatic fishes from Chabahar Port

Behzad Amiri, a senior official at Sistan-Baluchestan fisheries office made the remarks while speaking to IRNA.

Four world countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have been the targets of the Iranian fishes, Amiri said.

In a related development, an Iranian provincial official announced in late July that the first ship carrying Iran's aquatic products left southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar for Thailand for the first time.

Facilities are now provided for exporting Iranian products from Chabahar to world countries, to the Southeast Asian states in particular, Amiri noted.

The official expressed hope that export market will develop after tackling the pandemic which has created serious problems for many world activites.

Having joint borders with two neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Chabahar can be a route to join Indian Ocean and Africa to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had once said.

