Official says Razavi Khorasan province exports goods to 62 states

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Omid Jahankhah said that Razavi Khorasan has had positive trade balance and it has reached to $370m.

Without mentioning the name of exports destinations, he said that 966,000 tons products worth $519m have been exported.

The average price per ton was $537, he noted.

He stated that 63,000 tons goods worth $149m were imported to the province as well.

Jahankhah named saffron, iron or steel bars, pistachio, chicken meat, tomato paste, cloth and flooring as the most important products exported from the province.

