Official says Razavi Khorasan province exports goods to 62 states

Mashhad, Sept 19, IRNA - Customs inspector of Razavi Khorasan province said on Saturday that the province exports of the products to 62 countries over the past five months of the current Iranian year (started on March 20), and that 95% of total value is related to 11 countries.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Omid Jahankhah said that Razavi Khorasan has had positive trade balance and it has reached to $370m.

Without mentioning the name of exports destinations, he said that 966,000 tons products worth $519m  have been exported.

The average price per ton was $537, he noted.

He stated that 63,000 tons goods worth $149m were imported to the province as well.

Jahankhah named saffron, iron or steel bars, pistachio, chicken meat, tomato paste, cloth and flooring as the most important products exported from the province.

