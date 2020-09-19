MP: َAnother airport in Chabahar to enhance investment, tourism in region

Moinuddin Saeidi told IRNA in an interview on Saturday that a new airport is under construction in the Makran Coasts in Sistan And Balouchestan province for the first time.

"The implementation of huge economic projects like construction of airports which will result in creation of jobs are among the demands of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution who puts great emphasis on development of Makran Coasts", he noted.

Chabahar is the only ocean port of Iran and has been well developed in the past several years, he noted, adding that the port is expected to change into a treasure for the landlocked countries of the region.

Saeidi added that huge investments leading to creation of infrastructures, with the emphasis of the Supreme Leader, has depicted a bright future for the southeastern parts of Iran, especially the Makran coastal region of Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

Chabahar has a free trade zone and two ports.

The completion of its first phase by the public sector has given the port the chance of increasing loading and unloading capacity by 8.5 million tons a year and provided the private sector with numerous opportunities for domestic and foreign investments that will help further development of southeastern Iran.

The investment opportunities include installation of petrochemical and petroleum terminals, dry goods warehouses, open air storage, passengers terminal and harbor areas, services centers for passengers, area for logistic containers, ship making and cannibalization factories, service centers for vessels.

