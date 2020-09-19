Official: 43 Iranian universities give admissions to foreign students

Speaking to IRNA, Abdolhamid Alizadeh said efforts have been made by MSRT to give admissions to foreign students with payment of tuition.

Over the last 14 years, there were 300 scholarship and 300 tuition-charged students, he said, adding that now over 93.5% of foreign students are paying tuition.

He added that non-Iranian students mostly study in Persian language, linguistics and Iranology.

Alizadeh noted that fortunately, majority of the foreign students study Persian language.

Over 50% of the foreign students are studying higher education.

According to statistics, of the 40,000 foreign students in the country, 29,000 are studying at universities run by the science ministry and the rest are students at Islamic Azad universities and universities affiliated to the health ministry.

The foreign students studying at Iranian universities are from 129 nationalities.

