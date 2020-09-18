Iran warns of threats posed by US to international peace & security

Nabi Azadi made the comments at a plenary session of the Disarmament Conference in response to earlier remarks by Washington’s representative to the Geneva Disarmament Conference Robert Wood on Thursday.

The US envoy accused Iran of backing terrorism and said that Washington seeks to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Tehran despite its expiry in October under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Iran nuclear deal in 2015.

Referring to comments made by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump about the creation of al-Qaeda and ISIS, the Iranian envoy said that the United States is a major supporter of state terrorism.

Azadi said that US unilateral approach to international institutions, including the Conference on Disarmament and its efforts to destroy multilateral institutions lead to discredit the United Nations.

Giving example of total disregard of the International Law by US administration, Azadi said that the US administration made a desperate attempt to invoke snapback clause of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and overturn the Security Council Resolution 2231, adding that these efforts were thwarted by the UN Security Council due to the invalidity and illegality of the US action.

Azadi added that Iran will not hesitate for a moment in its legitimate defense of the nation, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its national interests against any aggression.

