President's aide congratulates Jewish New Year

Ali Younesi wrote in a message of congratulations, ''The Iranian Jews have interwoven the precious Jewish teachings with Iranian noble beliefs such as peace, tolerance, diversity, respect for human rights and other acceptance."

He congratulated the beginning of the New Year of Rosh Hashanah to all Iranian followers of the religion of Judaism, saying emphatically, 'The main purpose of the teachings and teachings of the Prophet Moses (PBUH) and all the divine prophets, is to authenticate to monotheism, morality, human dignity, peace and justice.'

Yunesi wished peace, success, and dignity for all Jewish people in Iran.

Rosh Hashanah, literally meaning the "head [of] the year", is the Jewish New Year. The biblical name for this holiday is Yom Teruah, literally 'day of shouting or blasting'.

