Palestinians’ right to self-determination, inalienable: Pakistan FM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a tweet, said: "Pakistan reaffirms stand on Palestine as enshrined in the UN resolutions.

“Palestinians' right to self-determination is inalienable and we renew call for establishment of independent State of Palestine on basis of internationally-agreed parameters with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital,” he said.

While reacting to normalization of ties with the Zionist regime by some Arab states earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said that "we want a just solution to the Palestine problem and will not take any such decision contrary to the aspirations of the Palestinian nation".

He said the recognition of Zionist regime by some countries doesn’t matter until a "just" settlement of Palestine.

According to political observers in Pakistan, the story of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Bahrain with the Zionist regime is nothing but Donald Trump's election stunt, and the consequences will be detrimental to the United States and the region, especially the Islamic world.

