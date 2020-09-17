Shahriar int'l poet belonging to all humanity

Addressing a ceremony marking Poetry Day, he added that religiosity and love for Qur'an and Shia Imams are highly evident through his poetry.

The occasion coincided with the death anniversary of Persian and Azari poet Seyyed Mohammad-Hossein Behjat-Tabrizi (1906-1988), better known by his pen name Shahriar.

Shahriar was buried in Maqbaratoshoara (Mausoleum of Poets) which houses the tombs of some notable poets, artists and mystics. The first poet buried there was the prominent linguist Asadi Tusi (999-1072), author of Garshaspnama.

A stamp commemorating Shahriar has been designed as part of the programs to honor the great Iranian poet.

