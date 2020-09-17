Envoy: Bahrain commits suicide for Bin Salman

"Bahrain suicide for Bin Salman," Agha Jafari wrote on Iranian embassy's Twitter account, adding: "Since the #military_occupation of Bahrain by #Saudis in March 2011, Bahrain became the submissive government to #Riyadh."



"In recent #deal with the Zionist regime, #Bin_Salman, could not join the deal for some considerations, push Bahrain to the #slaughterhouse.This circus neither alter the #legitimate_rights of #Palestine, nor makes a change to the aggressive& occupier nature of #Israeli regime," he said in a separate message.

"Palestinian and all of the freedom-seekers of world won't accept the Trump #electoral show. Resistence continues to reach the Palestine legitimate rights," he noted.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement seriously slammed Bahraini leaders for normalizing relations with Israeli occupying regime, saying it is a shameful and humiliating act in total disregard of plight of the Palestinian nation.

This shameful and humiliating action made by Bahrain slaughters Palestinian aspiration and decades of Palestinians’ campaign is in total disregard of the sufferings of the Palestinian nation for the sake of the US’ elections, the statement reads.

There is no doubt that the oppressed Palestinians and freedom-loving Muslims in the world will not accept normalization of ties with Israeli occupying regime.

Such a shameful act will remain in the memory of oppressed Palestinians and the freedom-seeking nations.

Iran warned against creating any insecurity by the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf.

