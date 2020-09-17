Path to development of Iran-Russia technological cooperation smooth: Sattari

He made the remarks in an online dialogue with Head of Russian Academy of Sciences Aleksandr Sergeyev late on Thursday when he added that the two countries have extensive and deep relations in the field of diplomacy, and it is necessary to achieve this level of relations in the field of science and technology as well.

Russia as an ancient neighbor boasts of numerous capacities for scientific and technological cooperation, he said.

Sergeyev, for his part, voiced Russian academy's readiness for cooperation with Iran's Presidential Scientific and Technological Department.

He also invited Sattari to play a role in holding conference of scientists from the five Caspian littoral states as a platform for developing scientific cooperation.

"The level of scientific relations is not as high as political ties and we should try to increase this cooperation" he said.

Sergeyev also called for sharing scientific experience and capabilities by the two countries.

