Iran, Bosnia underline boosting cooperation

Reza Qelichkhan submitted a copy of his credentials to the director general of protocols of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia during the meeting.

The two sides discussed the impacts of coronavirus outbreak on the lives and health of people around the world, as well as its negative effects on relations between the two countries, stressing the need to develop cooperation between the two countries.

Bosnia and Herzegovina declared independence from the former Yugoslavia on March 1, 1992, and was recognized as an independent state by the United Nations in the same year.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country in South and Southeast Europe, located within the Balkans. Sarajevo is its capital and the largest city.

