FM Zarif congratulates all Jews on New Year

"On the occasion of the New Year, I wish Iranian—and indeed all—Jews happiness, and most of all, good health," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"The children of Adam, Abraham, and Moses are siblings who deserve to live in a real democratic peace—not business deal. Our proposal has been #Referendum. L'Shana Tova!," he added.

Rosh Hashanah, literally meaning the 'beginning [of] the year' is the Jewish New Year. The biblical name for this holiday is Yom Teruah, literally 'day [of] shouting or blasting'.

Thousands of Jews live in Iran, mostly in Tehran, but also in Isfahan and Shiraz, major cities south of the capital.

Iran’s Jewish community is one of the three officially recognized religious minorities and has a lawmaker in the parliament. Armenian Christians have two MPs, while Assyrian-Chaldeans and Zoroastrians have one each.



9376**2050



