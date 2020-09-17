Traitor rulers of region accomplice to Zionists: Speaker

What is happening in the region in the TV and election shows is nothing new to the people of the world, especially Muslims and Palestinians, Qalibaf wrote in a statement on Thursday.

Many of the regional countries have long been kissing the bloody-shedding hands of the Zionist regime and scraping the face of the Palestinians, Qalibaf wrote in the statement.

He added what happened was just inking the disgrace and ugliness of years of the hostilities of some Arab countries with Palestine and the cause of the Holy Quds.

The stigma was put on their forehead by the Zionist enemy and the terrorist United States, Qalibaf wrote.

Reminding the Holy Quran's saying that God forbids Muslims from befriending with those who fight with them because of Islam and forced them out of their homes.

The Holy Quran points out that God considers those who are friends with the enemies of Islam are oppressors.

Qalibaf also said that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly said that there is no solution without the people of Palestine and that Palestine is an inseparable part of Islam.

He added that the Arab rules of the region established the second Nakba Day and are now accomplices of the Zionists in their crimes from the Belfour declaration and Nakba Day to Sabra and Shatilla massacres and the 22-Day War.

You never resisted that you surrender now, he said addressing the Arab rulers that have normalized relations with the Zionist regime, adding that as promised by God, Muslims will be victorious.

9417**2050

