COVID-19 kills 176 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, Sept 17, IRNA – Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday that some 176 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 176 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 23,808.

Some 2,815 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,628 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 413,149 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 353,848 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,848 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

