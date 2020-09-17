Sep 17, 2020, 12:42 PM
Pakistani top Islamic party backs decree banning ties with Zionist regime

Islamabad, Sept 17, IRNA -- The chief of Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) strongly condemning UAE and Bahrain for establishing diplomatic ties with Zionist regime backed the decree of international organization of Islamic scholars in which they unanimously declared holding relations with the Zionist state as haram.

Senator Sirajul Haq in a statement said the decision hurt the feelings of entire Muslim Ummah and put in danger the free Palestine cause.

He expressed resolve that Pakistani nation and Jamaat-e-Islami were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Palestinian brethren in their fight for freedom of Masjid-al-Aqsa and al-Quds.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan had said any unilateral agreement on the Palestinian issue in the name of establishing so-called peace would not work.

He said that Zionist regime must recognize this that if they do not allow Palestinians to have a just settlement, a viable state, this issue is not going to die down and it will just keep festering.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also stated: Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the late founder of Pakistan had made it clear that Israel is a usurper and illegal regime, so we will never give up our moral, political and humanitarian support to the Palestinian people.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement had stated Pakistan seeks full realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

