Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 17

- - - Rouhani: UAE, Bahrain will bear ‘consequences’ of Israel deals

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will be responsible for any “consequences” resulting from their normalization of relations with Israel.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Rouhani said that Israel is “committing more crimes in Palestine every day,” AFP reported.

“Some of the region’s countries, their people, are pious Muslims but their rulers neither understand religion nor [their] debt ... to the nation of Palestine, to their brothers speaking their language,” he said in televised remarks.

- - - US sanctions ‘ruining lives’, Iran tells UN court

Iran urged the UN’s top court on Wednesday to hear its bid to overturn US nuclear sanctions, saying they were destroying the Iranian economy and “ruining millions of lives”.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is hearing arguments this week from Tehran and Washington before deciding whether it has jurisdiction to deal with the case, according to AFP.

Iran dragged the United States to the ICJ in 2018 when President Donald Trump pulled the US out of a landmark deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed sanctions.

- - - Deputy minister: Iran has 1,000 promising gold prospects

Iran currently has 1,000 promising gold prospects which are soon expected to help the precious metal play a role as significant as that of steel in the country’s mining sector, an official said.

Iran is a leading producer of steel in the world. The country’s officials say the metal’s exports continue despite US sanctions, Press TV reported.

The country plans to raise steel production to 55 million tons per year by 2025, of which 20m-25m tons would be allocated to exports.

- - - Iran Warns IAEA Over U.S. Pressure

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand said Wednesday Tehran will move forward with its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as before. "The Islamic Republic of Iran continues its cooperation with the Agency, but there is a valid question to be raised: ‘whether the JCPOA and the verification activities in accordance with this deal can resist the pressures exerted by the U.S. creating an extremely difficult situation for its viability?’ the answer to this question could be both yes and no. Everything depends on the international community and remaining participants of the JCPOA,” Baharvand said.

- - - Official Raps World Bank’s Politicized Iran Reports

An Iranian deputy finance minister said Tuesday an announcement last month by the World Bank about data collection irregularities used in compiling the annual Doing Business reports proved Iran was right in its criticism of the body and its rankings. Muhammad Ali Dehqan said for years Iran was of the view that the World Bank adopted a politicized approach in issuing its closely watched annual ranking of countries’ business and investment climates. "In dealing with countries, the World Bank has some sort of playing politics and unjust approach which we have repeatedly touched upon,” Dehqan was quoted by the IRIB News.

- - - Majlis Gets Urgent Motion on Countering U.S.

The Iranian Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy on Tuesday submitted a triple-urgency motion to the legislature to counter the United States’ hostile campaign aimed at renewing all United Nations sanctions against Iran. If the U.S. manages to unilaterally activate the snapback mechanism against the Islamic Republic, the motion will oblige the government to take reciprocal measures such as lifting the restrictions placed on the Iranian nuclear program by the 2015 multilateral; accord, named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mojtaba Zonnour, who chairs the committee, said.

- - - Rouhani congratulates Iranians on U.S.’s upcoming defeat

President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated the Iranian people on the imminent defeat of the United States to trigger the so-called snapback sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“In advance, I congratulate the Iranian nation on the upcoming Saturday and Sunday victory [of Iran] and the U.S. humiliating defeat,” Rouhani said during a cabinet session on Wednesday morning.

- - - Pompeo pushing Trump toward war with Iran, Zarif warns

U.S. President Donald Trump is being pushed toward a war with Iran by “the habitual liar”, says Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“The habitual liar bamboozled @realdonaldtrump into assassinating ISIS' enemy #1 by raising a false alarm,” Zarif tweeted on Tuesday, pointing to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Now he's trying to sucker him into mother of all quagmires by leaking a new false alarm,” he said. “Time to wake up.”

- -- - Arab normalization deals with Israel will not last long

While the White House portrays the normalization deals between some Arab states and Israel as “the dawn of a new Middle East [West Asia]”, an expert on West Asia tells the Tehran Times that the normalization deals are doomed to fail.

On Tuesday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted high-ranking American and foreign officials including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Abdullah bin Zayed and Abdullatif al-Zayani, the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, who traveled to Washington to sign the U.S.-brokered normalization deals, officially known as the Abraham Accords.

