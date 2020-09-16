Shiraz hosting preliminary meeting of 2nd Int'l Confab on Health for Peace

Scientific secretary of the congress, Ali Reza Salehi said on Wednesday that the main health congress for peace will be held in Shiraz from November 11-12 with the participation of thinkers from around the world.

Topics to be discussed during the congress include networking for peace by non-governmental organizations through health, international cooperation of health-oriented organizations for peace, the role of governments and national health systems in creating peace, human values, medical ethics and peace development, role of health experts in peace building, medical education and peace building and health for peace in the Middle East, he said.

Second International Congress "Health for Peace" will seek to strengthen the efforts of the community of health experts to promote peace and dialogue around the world.

First International Congress "Health for Peace" was held in Shiraz from November 14-16, 2018.

