Shamkhani warns murderers of Iranians of going to cemetery

"#HolyDefense Week is a historical document for the will of Martyr #Soleimani's generation to punish illusory dictators who think they are 1000 times more powerful than #Iran," Shamkhani wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Those whose hands are stained with Iranian's blood will be sent to the cemetery like Saddam," he added.

US media 'Politico' had earlier claimed that Iranian government wants to take revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by targeting a US diplomat in South Africa.

This is while South African Foreign Ministry spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele expressed surprise and said he was unaware of the US media 'Politico' allegation.

Trump earlier claimed: "According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of General Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering US Troops, and the death & suffering."

"Caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!," he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh advised US officials to avoid taking advantage of repeated and thread-bare methods aiming to promote anti-Iran campaign in the international arena.

The US Jan assassination of Lt General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq is a good example of the US violation of the international norms and basic diplomatic principles, he said.

He said that all those measures have turned the US into a refractory and lawbreaking regime in the international community.

The US and the incumbent regime in the White House are now which have especially showcased total disregard to the basic diplomatic principles by conducting various measures like hatching terror plots and military intervention in other countries, he said.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran reserves the right to take legal action against the US regime over criminal and cowardly assassination of General Soleimani and will never forgive and forget it.

