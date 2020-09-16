Abdullah Abdullah lauds Iran's support for Afghan peace process

According to Afghan media Abdullah Abdullah held meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian.

Aminian voiced his satisfaction over starting peace talks between Afghanistan and Taliban.

He stressed that Iran supports sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah referred to intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar.

He appreciated Iran’s supports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zarif in a phone call with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar offered Iran's readiness for any assistance to Peace Process in Afghanistan.

Zarif discussed the latest situation of Afghan parties within the framework of the peace process, the role of neighboring countries in it, as well as issues of mutual interest.

Expressing satisfaction with the holding of talks among the Afghan parties, he stressed Iran's readiness for any assistance to the peace process in Afghanistan.

