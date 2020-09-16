Iran FM spox advises embassies to respect regulations

Speaking to IRNA on interventionist remarks made by some European embassies in Tehran, Khatibzadeh said Iran condemned interventionist remarks made by German envoy to Tehran.

"Naturally, such a behavior by any other embassy will not be tolerated," he added.

Elaborating on summoning German ambassador by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Khatibzadeh said that the German diplomat had no phone call with the foreign ministry.

He noted that anyone who is aware of diplomatic affairs knows the political and legal meaning and concept of summoning.

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the German Ambassador to Tehran to hear Iran's protest over recent tweets of the German Embassy in the capital city.

In the wake of a reaction to a judicial ruling in Iran on Twitter, the Ministry strongly condemned the undiplomatic measure of Germany, terming it as meddling in Iran's domestic affairs.

Interfering in the laws, regulations and independent judicial procedures of the Islamic Republic of Iran is unacceptable and the German Embassy is expected to recognize the limits of its diplomatic duties, the Ministry added.

The German ambassador pointed out that he would relay the issue to his country.

