Iran calls for implementation of Idlib agreement in Syria

Khaji made the remarks in a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen.

During the phone talk with Khaji, Pederson discussed different issues related to Syria's Constitutional Committee, the situation in Idlib, and the humanitarian conditions.

The two sides once again voiced their support for the promotion of the political trend and the continuation of the work by the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Pederson and Khaji called for help by the international community to the Syrian people given the difficult humanitarian conditions, especially during the coronavirus outbreak.

Khaji underlined the need for the implementation of Idlib agreements in line with tranquility and preventing the re-emergence of the tensions.

2050**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish