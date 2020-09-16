COVID-19 kills 179 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 179 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 23,632.

Some 2,981 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,726 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 410,334 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 352,019 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,827 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

