Iranian teenager awarded at Intl' painting contest

"Sixth international exhibition of Asian children painting with the theme of peace, childhood pleasure, meeting and aimed at expanding cultural and artistic relations between Asian children and establishing an appropriate ground for promoting friendship in the future was held in Benxi, China this year", said Farhad Aghabeigi on Wednesday.

In this exhibition, 439 paintings of seven countries of the world competed.

Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults is an Iranian institution with a wide range of cultural and artistic activities in the field of mental and cultural development for children and young adults.

