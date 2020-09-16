Rouhani: US failed in snapback invocation

The president made the remarks in his address to the cabinet session.

Rouhani recalled anniversary of Iraqi invasion of Iran on September 21, 1980, saying that Iranians have experienced hard days and the big international conspiracy was apparently hatched by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein enjoying support from all Western and Eastern powers.

Iranians could reach victory against the most modern weapons when Iran could not even buy a simple weapon at that time, he noted.

Of course, we embarked on national campaign to manufacture weapons and became self-sufficient in producing military hardware, he added.

The US, the former Soviet Union, the Eastern and Western powers and almost the Arab World supported aggressor and Saddam Hussein's cruelty and Iranian nation stood bravely against the aggression.

Someone who named JCPOA as treasonous and the worst deal in the history of the United States, and pulled the US out of the deal, encouraged other parties to withdraw from JCPOA and has stood against UNSC resolutions lifting sanctions on Iran, does not have the right to invoke the snapback clause, President Rouhani said.

The UNSC member states and the E3 at ambassador's level explicitly expressed opposition, President Rouhani said, adding that China and Russia were also against and the US remained alone.

The president said that except for the Israeli occupying regime and some small countries in the region dependent on the White House, the US has no allies.

Rouhani said next Saturday and Sunday will be days of victory for Iranians and humiliating defeat for the US administration is on the way.

Translated by: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

