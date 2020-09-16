Iran protests anti-Iran bellicose remarks by Trump

US media 'Politico' earlier claimed that Iranian government wants to take revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by targeting a US diplomat in South Africa.

South African Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed surprise and said he was unaware of the US media 'Politico' allegation.

Trump earlier claimed: "According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of General Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering US Troops, and the death & suffering."

"Caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!," he added.

The full text of Takht Ravanchi's letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the Security Council Abdou Abarry is as follows:

Excellency,

I am writing to inform you that, on 14 September 2020, the President of the United States of America, referring to “press reports”, made a baseless allegation against the Islamic Republic of Iran and threatened to use force against my country. Hours later, he repeated the same threat.



Such a provocative statement constitutes a gross violation of the very fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, particularly its Article 2(4) that clearly prohibits the threat or use of force.



This is not the first time that the President of the United States has threatened to use force against Iran. Following the horrific assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani, the Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on 3 January 2020 (S/2020/13), and in the course of 3 to 5 January 2020, he threatened on five different occasions to use force against Iran (S/2020/16).

We seriously warn about any further military adventurism against Iran by the United States who must bear the full responsibility for all consequences.



The irresponsible policies and unlawful practices of the United States pose a serious threat to international peace and security. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the United Nations Security Council to demand that the United States put an end to its threats and unfettered policies and hold that country accountable for its wrongful acts.



The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right to self-defense to protect its people, defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and secure its national interests against any aggression.



I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Translated by: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

