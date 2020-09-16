UN lauds Iran's efforts to fight illicit drug trafficking

Waly made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Mohsen Baharvand.

Baharvand is currently on a visit to Vienna to attend the IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

Waly expressed UN readiness for joint campaign against illicit drug and human trafficking.

She described Iran as an important country for UNODC which has so far taken extensive measures for fighting illicit drug trafficking and the related crimes.

Waly praised Iran's narcotics discoveries, saying restitution of property gained through corruption is an important issue for the UNODC.

UNODC is ready to establish cooperation with those who are interested in this field, she reiterated.

Meanwhile, Baharvand pointed to the casualties and property loss Iran suffered in fighting illicit drug traffickers.

He urged the international community and the UNODC to pay more serious attention to this issue and reinforce capacity and resources from countries like Iran.

Accordingly, Iranian diplomat criticized illegal and unilateral sanctions and elaborated on their impact on fighting narcotics.

Baharvand said that in addition to the importance of making efforts to lift such cruel sanctions, decisions should be made for helping the countries with necessary anti-drug equipment.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he commented on human trafficking and suggested maintaining joint trilateral efforts by Iran, Afghanistan and UNODC aiming to strengthen border police and border posts.

Baharvand referred to programs of the three branches of Government in Iran for fighting crimes and corruption, saying restitution of property gained through corruption or rubbery by the criminals who had escaped Iran and are now in Western safe haven is an issue which should be taken into consideration.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baharvand held talks with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Vienna.

