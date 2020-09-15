Zarif derides Trump's fresh anti-Iran allegations

"The habitual liar bamboozled @realdonaldtrump into assassinating ISIS' enemy #1 by raising a false alarm," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"Now he's trying to sucker him into mother of all quagmires by leaking a new false alarm," he added.

-Politico source: “US officials"

-Trump source: “press reports”

Time to wake up.

US media 'Politico' earlier claimed that Iranian government wants to take revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by targeting a US diplomat in South Africa.

This is while, South African Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed surprise and unawareness over US media Politico's recent anti-Iran report.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh advised the US officials to avoid taking advantage of repeated and thread-bare methods aiming to promote anti-Iran campaign in the international arena.

He said that the United States, especially the current regime at the White House systematically violates the basic diplomatic principles through their out-of-norm measures taken to design and implement assassination attempts, interfere [in other countries' affairs] militarily, renege on many international agreements and violate national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the other states.

Trump earlier claimed: "According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of General Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering US Troops, and the death & suffering."

"Caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!," he added.

