Iran, Azerbaijan ties growing in all spheres, envoy says

During his first press conference in Baku, Mousavi referred to numerous commonalities between Iran and Azerbaijan, saying that there are Friendly and cordial relations among the officials of the two countries.

Relations between the two countries have not been so deep and extensive throughout history, he reiterated.

Describing ties with neighbors as the main priority for Iran, he said that relations with Azerbaijan Republic are exemplary among Iran's 15 neighboring countries.

"Iran attaches a special respect for Azerbaijan and greatly respects its independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

In response to a question about the future of economic ties between the two countries, he said that there are about 30 joint economic projects between the two countries, among which 14 projects are in the fields of agriculture, energy, transportation, power plants and health.

The implementation of these projects will establish close economic relations between the two countries, he said.

"The territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Azerbaijan Republic are very important to us, and we consider it the right of the country to retake its occupied territories peacefully and in accordance with international norms and laws," he said.

