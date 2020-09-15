Iran, Russia discuss latest regional developments

The two sides discussed the Central Asian region and South Caucasus, and the two sides regularly consult on the situation in these regions.

The Central Asian region and the Caucasus are of particular importance to the US and European powers because of their geostrategic position and energy reserves.

Developments in the region after Soviet Union collapse caused regional and extra-regional powers to try to influence the independent countries in the region.

Iran and Russia are interacting to ensure the stability of the region and prevent the influence of trans-regional actors in the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea and Central Asia.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish