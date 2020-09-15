Iran to host 6th Int’l Shams & Rumi confab on Sept 28

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a number of lecturers are scheduled to deliver speeches in person at the event and the remaining figures are participating via webinar during September 28-29.

So far, over 50 papers on Persian literature and mysticism have been sent to the secretariat of the conference.

The 3rd Festival of Shams and Mawlana that was supposed to be held in August has been put off.

The tomb of Shams-e Tabrizi is located in Khoy County, West Azarbaijan Province.

September 28 is named “Shams Day” in the Iranian calendar commemorating the celebrated thinker Shams Tabrizi.

Known as the spiritual instructor and mentor of the Persian poet Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi (1207-1273), Shams (1185–around1248) was born in Tabriz.

Tradition holds that Shams taught Rumi in seclusion in Konya for a period of forty days, before disappearing.

To commemorate Shams and Rumi in Iran, numerous events, including festivals, conferences, seminars, as well as webinars are held annually.

