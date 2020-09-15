Sep 15, 2020, 4:17 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 84040069
0 Persons

Tags

Iran ranks 1st in world for producing trout

Iran ranks 1st in world for producing trout

Tehran, Sept 15, IRNA – Head of the Fisheries Organization said Iran is standing in the first position in the world with regard to producing trout.

Nabiollah Khoon Mirzaie said that Iran is ranking 5th in producing common carp, 2nd in producing caviar, and 3rd in producing sturgeon meat.

He added that Iran is now standing in the 10th position with regard to producing shrimp.

Iran is ranking second in terms of fishing from the Indian Ocean, he noted.

He went on to say that aquatic production in Iran will increase t6o 1,370,000 tons this year adding that the figure will surpass 1,500,000 tons next year.

Speaking to IRNA on aquatic pollution in Iran, Khoon Mirzaie said it is almost zero in Iran, adding that useful probiotic materials are used for farming aquatics.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =