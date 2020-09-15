COVID-19 kills 140 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 140 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 23,453.

Some 2,705 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,299 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 407,353 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 349,984 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,811 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 3,613,891 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

