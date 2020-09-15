Iran, Russia review latest developments in Mideast

According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, the meeting was held between Russian special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

In the meeting, the two sides also focused on the issue of Syria.

As two members of three guarantors of peace in Syria, Tehran and Moscow have close views about the Middle East issues.

Iran and Russia both oppose foreign interference in the internal affairs of Syria.

Iran and Russia also cooperate in the fight against terrorism in Iraq, have the same stance on the issue of Afghanistan and are advocates of the US exit from Afghaistan.

About the meeting between Jalali and Bogdanov, Iran's Embassy has announced that it focused on bilateral relations, regional issues including Syria and Palestine and international issues including the 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On September 12, Russia's Deputy Minister of Defense Colonel-General Alexander Fomin described Tehran as Moscow's friend, ally and partner.

