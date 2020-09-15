Iran supports republicanism in Afghanistan

Bahador Aminian made the remarks in the meeting with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

According to Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan, Atmar appreciated Iran’s support for the peace talks in his country and Iranian full cooperation with Afghanistan, especially with the emigrants residing in Iran, as well as for identity registration, distribution of electronic birth certificates, and printed passports for them.

IRNA reporter in Kabul said that the two politicians also discussed the most recent developments and negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and Taliban to reinforce peace in Afghanistan.

They also discussed the importance of regional consensus on the issue, reduction of violence, and immediate ceasefire.

According to the Afghan media, Afghan peace talks will resume in Doha on Tuesday.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish